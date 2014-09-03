Important notes 2.x

this is a major “breaking” release that is not compatible with existing repos.

We tried to put all the necessary “breaking” changes into this release, so we hopefully do not need another breaking release in the near future. The changes were necessary for improved security, improved speed and parallelism, unblocking future improvements, getting rid of legacy crap and design limitations, having less and simpler code to maintain.

You can use “borg transfer” to transfer archives from borg 1.2/1.4 repos to a new borg 2.0 repo, but it will need some time and space.

Before using “borg transfer”, you must have upgraded to borg >= 1.2.6 (or another borg version that was patched to fix CVE-2023-CVE-2023-36811) and you must have followed the upgrade instructions at top of the change log relating to manifest and archive TAMs (borg2 just requires these TAMs now).